Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 19

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:43 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:12 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft

The 58 players who will be taking part in the NFL virtual draft from home this week still will be under the watchful eye of the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-DRAFT, Field Level Media

- - Manning to Burrow: Expect rough ride in first season

Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick by Indianapolis in the 1998 NFL Draft, said Sunday that he gave some advice to quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive top selection in Thursday’s draft. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-MANNING-BURROW, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Pacioretty: 'Hardest Stanley Cup to win' if NHL resumes Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is setting the bar high should the NHL resume play and determine a champion.

HOCKEY-NHL-VGK-PACIORETTY, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Puig keeps options open, doesn't think MLB will play in 2020

Yasiel Puig said he has reason to remain positive about playing for a new team, however the free-agent slugger doesn't share that same attitude when it comes to the 2020 Major League Baseball season. BASEBALL-MLB-PUIG, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State's Elleby to test NBA draft waters Washington State forward CJ Elleby intends to enter the NBA draft but could return to school.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WSU-ELLEBY, Field Level Media - -

Washington PG Hardy transferring to Portland State Seeking to play a bigger role on a team, Washington backup point guard Elijah Hardy is transferring to Portland State.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-PRST-WASH-HARDY-TRANSFER, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia State adds transfer S Moore

Virginia safety Chris Moore will play his final season of college football at Georgia State. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-GSU-UVA-MOORE-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS

Patrick McEnroe cleared of the coronavirus Tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe has recovered from the coronavirus.

TENNIS-ATP-MCENROE, Field Level Media - -

Nadal, Serena’s coach plan matches at tennis academies Both Rafael Nadal and the coach of Serena Williams said they plan to hold matches at their tennis academies to give fans something to watch while tennis is on hiatus.

TENNIS-ATP-NADAL-SERENA, Field Level Media - - - -

SOCCER Irarragorri: MLS, Liga MX would be North American super league

Major League Soccer and Liga MX would benefit from joining forces into what amounts to a North American super league in the eyes of Santos Laguna and Atlas owner Alejandro Irarragorri. SOCCER-MLS-NORTH-AMERICAN-LEAGUE, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Southeast Asia event,

Overwatch League -- Week 11 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 7 (China)

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Spring playoffs Dota -- ESL One Los Angeles Online - Europe/CIS region

eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series -- at "Richmond" CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 1 playoffs

LoL: League Championship Series (LCS) N. America -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Americas event

eMLS Tournament Special -- Chicago vs. FC Cincy, LAFC vs. Galaxy MLB The Show Players Tournament

