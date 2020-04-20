Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aguero teaching British kids to count in Spanish

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:06 IST
Aguero teaching British kids to count in Spanish

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been using some of his spare time in lockdown to teach British kids how to speak Spanish. The Argentina international has been signed up by the BBC as part of its home-schooling initiative while educational establishments are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aguero is teaching kids how to count in Spanish. His lessons became available on a day kids in Britain would have usually returned to school after the Easter holidays. Aguero says “it's a tough time for children at the moment, and also for parents trying to keep them focused on their education from home.” Aguero hasn't played a competitive match since March 8 because soccer is shut down in England and across most of the world during the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 4 inmates test positive in Indore central jail

Four inmates of the central jail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 prisoners in the city to six, a senior official said on Monday. They were admitted in MY Hospital on...

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020