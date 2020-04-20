Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Houston Texans preview

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:04 IST
Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Wide receiver Bill O'Brien traded arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL -- DeAndre Hopkins -- and received a return worthy of a No. 2 wideout. Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks round out a nice group, but there's no true alpha. Penn State's KJ Hamler and Notre Dame's Chase Claypool are targets for Houston with the 40th overall pick.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph was past his prime and it was the right decision to let him hit the market. Reclamation projects aplenty, including Vernon Hargreaves and Gareon Conley, give this group a chance to surprise but there is no true No. 1 in the lot.

Defensive line The interior of the defensive line lacks depth and a stalwart run-stuffer. TCU's Ross Blacklock and Alabama's Raekwon Davis could bring youthful energy.

Edge J.J. Watt turns 32 before free agency next spring and has taken three trips to injured reserve since 2016. That's disconcerting but the Texans don't have the type of capital it would take to find Watt's replacement in this draft.

Offensive line Center Nick Martin is signed through 2022, but he's flanked by uncertainty at guard. The Texans believe in 2019 second-rounder Max Scharping but could invest in competition on the interior.

Tight end Daniel Fells parlayed a career year into a two-year contract, but he's more of a possession receiver than a seam threat. Houston has drafted three tight ends in the past two years but none appears ready for prime time.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Texans haven't hit any home runs besides Deshaun Watson, but they don't have many major misses in early rounds, either. Every first- or second-round pick over the past five seasons has developed into a starter early, with the only major disappointment so far being Kevin Johnson (2015), who was derailed by injuries. After hitting big with the trade up for Watson in 2017, they did well with minimal draft capital the next year, finding a quality starting safety in Justin Reid and a few offensive contributors. Houston will have to do it again, as it is without first- and third-round picks in 2020 and first- and second-round picks in 2021 due to several trades made this fall. It would sure help if the 2019 class takes significant steps in Year 2.

Best pick: QB Deshaun Watson, R1 2017 -- The trade up for Watson has proved more than worth it, giving the Texans a star centerpiece. Worst pick: WR Braxton Miller, R3 2016 -- Miller convinced many that he could successfully transition from quarterback to wideout, but he never got going in the NFL.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 362.0 (13th)

RUSHING: 125.6 (9th) PASSING: 236.4 (15th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 388.3 (28th) RUSHING: 121.5 (25th)

PASSING: 267.3 (29th)

