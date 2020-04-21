Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguars release WR Lee

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:58 IST
Jaguars release WR Lee
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee in the preseason.

The 39th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Lee was one of two second-round receivers drafted by Jacksonville -- Allen Robinson was the 61st overall pick -- in the same year the team selected quarterback Blake Bortles third overall. Lee, 28, has 174 career receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jaguars also released running back Taj McGowan, who didn't see any action as a rookie in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil price plunge gives Ecuador opening to lift fuel subsidies -minister

The plunge in global crude prices gives Ecuador an opportunity to once again try to lift costly fuel subsidies, though the government would maintain some support for sectors of the population who need it, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on ...

IMF may need 'exceptional measures' to facilitate pandemic response -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund may need to step outside its comfort zone and consider exceptional measures to help countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said o...

Cash cows: Chad repays USD 100-mln Angola debt with cattle

Angola has received a herd of more than 1,000 cattle from Chad, a government official said on Monday, the latest shipment of an unusual debt repayment deal. The landlocked central African country, impoverished despite its oil revenues, cont...

Jaguars release WR Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020