Elway: Test-run draft went well after rough start

Three days before the NFL draft will be held over internet connections and phone lines, the league staged a relatively successful test run on Monday, according to Denver Broncos general manager John Elway. The first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals was delayed significantly due to technical issues before the process began running as intended.

"The draft went smooth, it got off to a little bit of a hiccup when we first started, but other than that it went really smooth," Elway said. "There were really no problems with it, so we got comfortable with it. "It should be fine and go on without a glitch. I'm sure there will be a couple glitches, but for the first time, I thought it went pretty well."

According to ESPN, there was a 2 1/2-minute delay for the Bengals' top pick, though earlier reports listed the interruption as lasting longer. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst found the virtual draft trial to be a helpful exercise.

"A lot of it was getting comfortable with how I was going to communicate with not only the league and other teams, but also with the guys," Gutekunst said, according to SI.com. "Like, if I wanted to talk to multiple people at one time or guys individually, we went through that. We got a lot of answers. That was the big thing, was getting through this and finding out the answers how we really want to do this." NFL front-office personnel also learned about the pitfalls of dealing with the draft while sharing the home wifi with family members. With all NFL facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, draft participants will all be on their own as opposed to huddling in the traditional "draft war rooms."

ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted, "I was on the phone with a head coach talking about the mock draft today and he was losing his mind because his Internet went down...apparently his young children were all on their iPads using up the band width. 'everybody get off the Internet' -- in loud dad voice. I hung up." Gutekunst added on that topic regarding his family members, "We've had some loose conversations. My kids are pretty good about those kind of things, so I'm not super-worried about it. I think my son Michael and maybe a couple of my daughters may come in and tell me who I should pick. I'm not really concerned.

"It will be neat, I think, for my family to be basically in the draft room and be able to hear me, having never really seen that or been part of that. I'm excited for them to see what dad does -- part of what he does, anyway. That'll be a positive that comes out of this, I think." Elway sees the possibility of fewer deals in this year's draft.

"It will be interesting to see. The mock draft we had (Monday), everything was kind of predetermined, so it made it a little easier than I think it's going to be," Elway said. "Obviously, the time constraints, being virtual and not having everybody in the same room makes it more difficult, so that may lead to less trades. "I still think there is going to be trades, if anything it makes us prepare a little bit harder to have an idea at each position of where we are right now ... (to know) what the compensation may be."

