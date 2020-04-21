Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen golfer Arjun now sells his torn shoes, raises Rs 3.3 lakh for fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:43 IST
Teen golfer Arjun now sells his torn shoes, raises Rs 3.3 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Young golfer Arjun Bhati continued to contribute in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, managing to raise Rs 3.3 lakh this time by selling his torn shoes which he wore during his triumphant campaign at the 2018 Junior World Championship. The 15-year-old from Greater Noida, who had earlier donated Rs 4.30 lakh by selling all his 102 trophies, has donated the money to PM-CARES Fund.

"The torn shoes with which I had won the trophy in the US at Jr GOLF WORLD CH.SHIP-2018- were taken by Uncle Vanish Pradhan ji for Rs 3,30,000, and I have donated the money to PMCARES. "Whether we live or not, my country should stay, everyone has to be saved from Corona," Arjun tweeted in Hindi. Arjun had earlier sold all his trophies, including three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship, to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise funds.

Many former and current star cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Suresh Raina to Olympic medallists Mary Kom, P V Sindhu, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt have contributed to the cause. The coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed close to 600 people and infected over 18,000 in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders inclusion of women shelter homes under Covid-19 preventive guidelines

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended its guidelines issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in childrens homes to Nari Niketans or womens shelter homes and asked the government to look into the possibility of releasing the inmates whereve...

French parliament to vote on COVID-19 tracing app

The French government has decided to allow lawmakers to vote on its plan to launch a contact-tracing app to fight the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers and the prime ministers office said on Tuesday.The governments U-turn came after mounting ...

Coronavirus likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a lab. U.S. President Donald Trump sai...

Demand for masks crashes website of Japan's Sharp

The website of Japanese electronics firm Sharp crashed on Tuesday after the company started selling face masks online, as Japans tally of coronavirus infections passed 11,000. The company started accepting online orders for masks from 1000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020