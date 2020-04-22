Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks officially re-sign G Iupati, TE Willson

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:41 IST
Seahawks officially re-sign G Iupati, TE Willson

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed guard Mike Iupati and tight end Luke Willson on Tuesday. Both signings had been previously reported -- with Willson agreeing on March 17 and Iupati agreeing last week -- but the deals had not been completed yet.

Iupati, 32, started 15 regular-season games and appeared in all 16 last season during his first year with the Seahawks. However, he missed both of Seattle's playoff games due to a nerve problem in his neck. Willson, 30, rejoined Seattle last September after being released by the Raiders. He had spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks before a year in Detroit.

The Seahawks also brought back cornerback Linden Stephens, claiming him off waivers Tuesday from the Miami Dolphins. Stephens, 25, was on the Seahawks' practice squad last year from September until December, when the Dolphins signed him to their roster. He played in three games for Miami, making three tackles.

An undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018, Stephens has also spent time with New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver during previous offseasons. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Snap shares rise 20% as coronavirus spurs use, revenue growth beats Street

Snap Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and user growth for its Snapchat app, as more people seek entertainment while they stay at home during the global coronavirus pandemic. Snapchat, known for its disappearin...

Chipotle deliveries, online orders soar due to coronavirus, sending shares higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported that soaring digital and delivery sales driven by the coronavirus crisis helped offset the impact of shuttered dining rooms, and the fast-casual chain said it had enough cash and liquidity to g...

Bipartisan U.S. Senate report backs spy agencies' findings on Russia

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with spy agencies findings that Russia sought to boost now-President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign, according to a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday. The report found that ...

ANALYSIS-Georgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening

A handful of mostly southern U.S. states will begin loosening economic restrictions this week in the midst of a still virulent pandemic, providing a live-fire test of whether Americas communities can start to reopen without triggering a sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020