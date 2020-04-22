Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 07:00 IST
NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday.

Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining on his contract with New England, was a formidable offensive weapon and one of quarterback Brady's most reliable targets at the Patriots where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. "We've agreed to trade for TE Rob Gronkowski," the Buccaneers said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

"Welcome to Tampa Bay, Gronk!" the team said next to a photo of a smiling Gronkowski. Earlier in the day a report on the NFL website sourcing NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, said the Patriots agreed to trade Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that begins on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, Gronkowski has taken a physical and the player's agent told him: "Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time." The Patriots and Buccaneers have not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in March 2019, ending one of the NFL's most dominant and colorful careers after nine seasons. The 30-year-old recently made his debut with World Wrestling Entertainment. Gronkowski, who spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular season games. He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.

Brady, who won a record six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last month and will look to turn around a team that finished 7-9 last year and have not made the playoffs since the 2007 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Business associates win again in BTS: Americas

Winning for the third consecutive day, but actually completing a match for the third time in that span, business associates sealed a spot in the upper bracket of the BTS Pro Series America playoffs on Tuesday. With a 2-0 sweep of FURIA Espo...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020