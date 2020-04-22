The following are the PTI top stories at 17:30 hours: SPO-CRI-ROHIT-AUSTRALIA Australia series this time will be different ball game with Smith and Warner around: Rohit New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma believes the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith will make the tour of Australia later this year a "different ball game" for his side, which is also at its best right now. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-KUMBLE Dhoni is greatest in terms of record but Kumble is the best captain I have played under: Gambhir New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The numbers are heavily in favour of Mahendra Singh Dhoni but former India batsman Gautam Gambhir says spin legend Anil Kumble was the best India captain he has ever played under.

SPO-CRI-FLINTOFF-SMITH Smith took blame for ball-tampering scandal to save side: Flintoff London, Apr 22 (PTI) Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff believes the entire Australian team was involved in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket in 2018 and then skipper Steve Smith just "took the blame" to save his side. SPO-CRI-DDCA-TIHARA DDCA secretary Tihara in Meerut jail for past 1 month, colleagues thought he had COVID-19 By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi/Meerut, Apr 22 (PTI) Controversial Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara is currently in jail for allegedly failing to "comply with GST norms" after going "incommunicado" amid speculation that he was self-isolating with symptoms of COVID-19.

SPO-VIRUS-RITU COVID-19: Away from home, Ritu Phogat keeps herself busy with yoga, movies and books Singapore, Apr 22 (PTI) Living away from family during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat said she is using the break to increase her strength and stamina besides working on mental toughness. SPO-BWF-CAMPAIGN-SINDHU BWF names Sindhu as an ambassador for its 'i am badminton' campaign New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) World Champion P V Sindhu was on Wednesday unveiled as one of the ambassadors for Badminton World Federation (BWF)'s 'i am badminton' awareness campaign.

SPO-CRI-SHAW Period away from cricket was like torture: Prithvi Shaw New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The time spent away from cricket while serving a doping ban was nothing short of "torture" for him but young India batsman Prithvi Shaw said it also made him hungrier for runs. SPO-CRI-RAHANE Facing Anderson in England is really challenging, says Rahane Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Over the years Ajinkya Rahane has faced several bowlers on different surfaces across the globe, but playing against England speedster James Anderson in his home country has been the most challenging task for the India Test vice-captain. SPO-VIRUS-OLY-SHARAD After giving 3 years to Paralympic preparations in Ukraine, high-jumper Sharad anxious about future By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) He has spent the better part of last three years in Ukraine getting battle-ready for the 2020 Paralympics but with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a postponement, accomplished Indian high jumper Sharad Kumar is grappling with the anxiety of "starting from the scratch" again. SPO-HOCK-SIMRANJEET We were in good rhythm, will get even better: Simranjeet Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team was already in good shape and will now strive to become an ever better side, striker Simranjeet Singh said on Wednesday, promising to utilise the time in hand due to postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-SHAKIB-AUCTION Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund Dhaka, Apr 22 (PTI) Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic.

