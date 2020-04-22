Would be great to have union of men's, women's tennis: Nadal echoes Federer's appeal

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Wednesday echoed with Roger Federer in asking for a union of both men's and women's tennis once the sporting world is restored after the coronavirus pandemic. "Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation," Nadal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer suggested the idea of forming a unified governing body for the men's and women's tennis professionals. Taking to twitter Federer wrote, "Just wondering.....am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?"

Unlike many sports, tennis has two different governing bodies based on gender. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) deals with men's players while the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) looks after the female players.

Federer further explained that it should have happened much before but the coronavirus pandemic has taught the world to show a united front. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep and former world number one Billie Jean King also supported the 20-time Grand Slam champion's idea.

"I agree and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I'm glad we are on the same page. Let's make it happen," Billie Jean King tweeted. The tennis season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and many scheduled tournaments are either postponed or cancelled.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the COVID-19. (ANI)

