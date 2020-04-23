Left Menu
Games-Doha and Riyadh submit bids for 2030 Asian Games

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:05 IST
Doha and Riyadh have submitted official bids to host the 2030 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Thursday. Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organized an OCA multi-sport event.

"The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030," the governing body's president, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, said in a statement. "It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale."

Chinese city Hangzhou hosts the next Games in 2022, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

