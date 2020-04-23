Left Menu
Development News Edition

Games-Doha, Riyadh enter bidding war over 2030 Asian Games

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:19 IST
Games-Doha, Riyadh enter bidding war over 2030 Asian Games
Representative Image

Bitter neighbours Qatar and Saudi Arabia will battle for the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced receiving bids from Doha and Riyadh on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and cozying up to regional foe Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the embargo by its fellow Gulf Arabs aims to undermine its sovereignty.

Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event. "The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030," the governing body's president, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, said in a statement.

"It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale." OCA had invited bids for the 2030 Games from its 45 members by Wednesday.

The host city will be decided at the OCA General Assembly meeting in November this year. "With these two bids for the 2030 Asian Games we now have stability and continuity in our sports movement for the next decade," Sheikh Ahmad said.

"It puts us in an envious position in terms of our sports calendar and highlights again that Asia is a major partner in the global Olympic movement." Chinese city Hangzhou hosts the next Games in 2022, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avoid crowding, don't call more than 1/3rd low level staff to offices: Centre to all its depts

All central government departments were on Thursday asked to ensure that more than one-third of employees, below the level of deputy secretary, were not called to offices to avoid crowding and to ensure safe social distancing norms, accordi...

Goa minister inspects Basilica of Bom Jesus after sudden rain

A senior Goa minister on Thursday inspected the premises of the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa after the state witnessed sudden showers while the roof of the iconic building was opened for repairs. Port Minister Michael Lobo, alongwith of...

Glad to be helping: refugee Syrian film-maker turns London hospital cleaner

On a coronavirus ward in an east London hospital, award-winning film-maker Hassan Akkad, a refugee from Syria, is working as a cleaner, joining the fight against the pandemic in his adopted home. Im so glad to be helping, Akkad said in an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open ht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020