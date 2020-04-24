Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malik can't take up cricket activities until he responds to notice of suspicious meetings: PCB

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:06 IST
Malik can't take up cricket activities until he responds to notice of suspicious meetings: PCB

Former captain Salim Malik cannot take up any cricket activities in the country despite a lower court overturning the life ban imposed on him on charges of corrupt practices as the ICC and the PCB are yet to cleared him, according to sources. According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, Malik has still not responded to a notice issued to him in 2013 over the nature of a couple of meetings he had after he was banned for life for match-fixing in 2000.

"Malik, to date, has not responded to the notice and that is why the PCB and ICC are not willing to give any clear statement on why Malik is not allowed to engage in any cricket activities," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "After the Board banned him for life in 2000 on the recommendations of Justice (retd) Qayyum judicial commission, Malik had some meetings in the UK the transcripts of which were obtained by the ICC and which raised doubts over the purpose of these meetings." The source said after Malik applied for permission to work as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in 2010/11, the Board had than issued him a notice to first explain the nature of his meetings in the UK and also sent the transcripts to him.

The source also said it was correct Malik got the life ban decision overturned in a district and sessions court in Lahore in 2008 and the PCB also did not bother to challenge it in a higher court. "The Board, with change of management, took it easy on Malik after the decision by the lower court but when the ICC brought the matter of the meetings to their notice, he is again persona non grata in Pakistan cricket circles," the source said.

Malik, now 57, represented Pakistan in 103 Tests and 283 ODIs and is considered one of the finest batsmen ever produced by Pakistan. But in 2000, after three years of investigation, the Justice Qayyum Commission in its report on allegations of match fixing by Pakistan team players recommended a life on on Malik.

Malik, in a statement on Wednesday, questioned why he has not been given clearance to engage in coaching activities for a livelihood when the Board can allow other players charged with corruption cases like Muhammad Aamir or Sharjeel Khan back in cricket..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-NFL-No real problems in virtual draft, but no real surprises either

There were no glitches or cyber attacks during the first round of the virtual NFL Draft on Thursday, but neither was there much of the raw emotion or energy that usually lights up the leagues biggest offseason bash.While the draft went off ...

Hungary to scrap curfew, refocus anti-coronavirus defense -PM

Hungary plans to replace the current lockdown that imposes a blanket curfew over the population with a more fine-tuned version from early May, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban said the new rules will focus on the...

Mumbai: NGO provides vanity vans for cops on lockdown duty

After health workers, Mumbais police personnel are the most overworked lot, as they have been manning the citys streets round the clock ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed last month. Taking into consideration the problems faced by...

Pak's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79% cases locally transmitted

About 79 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Pakistan are now locally transmitted, health authorities said on Friday as the number of people affected by the deadly virus rose to over 11,000. According to the Ministry of National Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020