Most proud of my Manchester innings against England in 2005: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Friday revealed that he is most proud of the innings that he played at Manchester against England in the 2005 Ashes. Ponting scored 156 runs in the second innings of the third Test of the 2005 Ashes and helped Australia get a draw.

The former Australia skipper shared the pictures of the bat with which he made 156 and captioned the post as: "In the back half of my career I marked the hundreds I made on the handle of my bats under the grip. This is the bat I used when I made 156 against England at Manchester in the 2005 Ashes. It's probably the innings I'm most proud of from my whole career". In the 2005 Ashes, Australia lost the urn and the five-match series.

The series is remembered for Andrew Flintoff's heroics as he kept on troubling the entire Australia batting line-up. England won the Ashes after 18 years in 2005 after they defeated Australia 2-1 in the series.

Australia won the opening Test at Lord's, but went on to lose the second and fourth Test match. Earlier this month, Ponting recalled the 2005 Ashes and termed it as one of the greatest cricket series ever played.

"It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories," Ponting said in the video posted on Instagram. "One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan's England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan's team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord's, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw," he added.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and led his country in all three formats of the game. No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012.

He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket. (ANI)