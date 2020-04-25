Left Menu
World Cup semifinal loss to NZ still haunt us: Rahul

Updated: 25-04-2020 16:22 IST
World Cup semifinal loss to NZ still haunt us: Rahul

Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heartbreaking World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, especially after a near-perfect show in the group stages, continues to haunt him and his teammates. In a special chat show, 'The Mind Behind', Rahul said if he was given a chance to change the result of any one match in the past, it would surely have been the 2019 World Cup semifinal. "It has to be the World Cup semifinal. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it is still haunts us sometimes," he said.

"I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes." India were perhaps the most dominant side in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, winning each of their matches except the one against hosts England. The Virat Kohli-led side was the favourite going into the semifinal against eventual runner-up New Zealand but lost the crucial contest by 18 runs. Just like other Indian cricketers, Rahul too is currently enjoying a rare break from the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let me talk about myself. I've just been sitting and doing some homework. I've been watching some videos from the past and taking notes of the things I was doing right and where I could improve," he signed off..

