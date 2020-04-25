Left Menu
KL Rahul raises nearly Rs 8 lakh to aid vulnerable children

Indian batsman KL Rahul has raised almost Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to help the vulnerable children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:54 IST
KL Rahul raises nearly Rs 8 lakh to aid vulnerable children
Indian batsman KL Rahul (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman KL Rahul has raised almost Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to help the vulnerable children. On his 28th birthday, Rahul donated his personal cricketing equipment to the Bharat Army which auctioned the accessories to raise funds. The right-handed batsman's bat fetched the most money as it was sold for Rs 2,64,228.

Among the other equipment, Rahul's helmet fetched Rs 1,22,677, his pads garnered Rs 33,028, his ODI jersey for Rs 1,13,240, his T20 jersey for Rs 1,04,824, his Test jersey for Rs 1,32,774 and his gloves for Rs 28,782. All the proceeds will go to the Aware Foundation that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India.

"It's a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I could not pick a better day to do this," Rahul had said. The items in the auction, which started on Monday, included Rahul's signed 2019 World Cup bat, Test, ODI and T20 jersey, along with his helmet, batting gloves and pads. (ANI)

