Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rogue replace disqualified team in RLSS

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 01:44 IST
Rogue replace disqualified team in RLSS
Logan "Lj." Wilt turned 15 on Friday -- the minimum age for participation in official Rocket League tournaments -- but was 14 when the qualifiers were held. Image Credit: ANI

Rogue is taking the place of Jamal Jabary in this weekend's North American Rocket League Spring Series because of the latter team's disqualification. Jamal Jabary was ousted after a ruling that they used an ineligible player.

Logan "Lj." Wilt turned 15 on Friday -- the minimum age for participation in official Rocket League tournaments -- but was 14 when the qualifiers were held. Eli "Toastie" Nichols of Jamal Jabary apologized for breaking the rule on Twitter.

"We apologize for disregarding the rules and not reading them thoroughly. We understand the harsh impact we made towards the tournament organizers and teams we played. Once again we apologize and regret our decision to play while Lj was underage," Nichols wrote. Rogue defeated eUnited 3-0 in a tiebreaker to earn the right to replace Jamal Jabary in the competition.

Eight teams are vying for the $23,000 first prize. In addition to Rogue, they are Spacestation Gaming, G2 Esports, NRG Esports, Team Envy, Pittsburgh Knights, Charlotte Phoenix, and 72 Pin Connector. The finals will be televised Sunday on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a spokeswoman for his Downing Street office confirmed on Saturday.Johnson has been recovering from coronavirus at his country residence after spending three nights in inte...

2021 NFL Draft: 20 to watch in Class of '21

Quarterbacks are always top of mind when it comes to the NFL draft, and the Class of 2021 is no exception. Clemsons Trevor Lawrence will be No. 1 on many draft boards but the class is also loaded at left tackle and stronger than the 2020 gr...

Tampa mayor gives lighthearted welcome to Brady, Gronk

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two of the newest residents of the Tampa, Fla., area, received an official welcome to the city from Mayor Jane Castor, who promised them sunshine and fun in an open letter. I want to personally welcome you both...

Older French school kids should wear masks - advisory body

French schoolchildren aged 11-18 should wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic said on Saturday. It added that staff at both French colleges and lycees - dealing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020