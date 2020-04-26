Left Menu
Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:38 IST
Eagles acquire WR Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles during Saturday's NFL draft. The teams also swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers taking Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with the 190th overall selection. The Eagles elected to add Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho with the 210th overall pick.

Goodwin, 29, spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games. Most of that production came in his first season in San Francisco in 2017 with career bests of 56 catches for 962 yards. Goodwin missed five games in 2018 and sat out seven games in 2019 with knee and foot injuries.

Originally a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Goodwin has 140 career receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in 75 games (40 starts) with the Bills and 49ers. Goodwin signed a three-year, $19.25 million extension in March 2018. He is due to earn a base salary of $3.95 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

Woerner, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, will serve as depth behind George Kittle. He had 34 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown across four seasons with the Bulldogs. Wanogho, who is listed a 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, started 32 games during his four-year collegiate career with the Tigers.

--Field Level Media

