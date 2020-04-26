Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 05:59 IST
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Philadelphia Eagles 1 (21). Jalen Reagor, WR

5-11, 206, TCU 2 (53). Jalen Hurts, QB

6-1, 222, Oklahoma 3 (103). Davion Taylor, LB

6-1, 225, Colorado 4 (127). K'Von Wallace, S

5-11, 206, Clemson 4 (145). Jack Driscoll, G

6-5, 306, Auburn 5 (168). John Hightower, WR

6-2, 189, Boise State 6 (196). Shaun Bradley, LB

6-1, 235, Temple 6 (200). Quez Watkins, WR

6-0, 185, Southern Mississippi 6 (210). Prince Tega Wanogho, OT

6-5, 308, Auburn 7 (233). Casey Toohill, OLB/DE

6-4, 250, Stanford Grade: C-

The Eagles certainly surprised, particularly on Days 1 and 2. Many preferred Justin Jefferson to Reagor at No. 21, and the Hurts pick was a head-scratcher. While Carson Wentz clearly needs a quality backup, could Philadelphia have traded for Andy Dalton? The Eagles added major speed at wideout in Hightower and Watkins -- plus a trade for Marquise Goodwin -- but they failed to address the cornerback position. Best pick

The Eagles lost a critical piece in Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, but they found a similarly versatile safety in Wallace, a good value in Round 4. Wallace can hold up deep or drop down to cover slot receivers or fill against the run. He's not a blazer, but he's smart and instinctive. Upside pick

Some thought Reagor should go in Round 2, but there's no doubting his explosiveness. Not only can he fly, but he has great stop-start and lateral quickness. He can also jump out the gym and is fearless attacking jump balls, making some incredible contested catches. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 27. Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech2 48. Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee3 69. Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU4 133. Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford4 144. DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami Fla.5 148. Alton Robinson, DE 6-3,...

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020