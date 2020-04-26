Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:48 IST
Houston Texans 2020 NFL Draft review
File photo

2 (40). Ross Blacklock, DT 6-3, 290, TCU

3 (90). Jonathan Greenard, DE/OLB 6-3, 263, Florida

4 (126). Charlie Heck, OT 6-8, 311, North Carolina

4 (141). John Reid, CB 5-10, 187, Penn State

5 (171). Isaiah Coulter, WR 6-2, 198, Rhode Island

Grade: C- The Texans' grade is complex, as it must factor the arrivals of Laremy Tunsil (who signed a record-smashing extension), David Johnson and Brandin Cooks, and departures of Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins. Blacklock was a great get, and Greenard flashes major ability. Coulter could be a late-round steal, and Houston addressed most needs. However, Bill O'Brien has paid a premium in too many trades, leaving the Texans with only five picks and making it hard to maximize value.

Best pick Marrying value and need is the goal of the draft, and Blacklock fits both criteria perfectly. The Texans had a hole with the departure of D.J. Reader, and Blacklock -- a possible first-rounder -- should slot right in. A solid run defender, he brings serious pass-rush pop.

Upside pick Blacklock is also an upside pick, but let's go with Coulter. A small-school prospect in a very deep receiver class, he has adequate size and very good speed (4.45-second 40-yard dash), making him a vertical weapon. He adds to a very deep Texans receiving corps.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges. The protesters on Saturday oppose having N...

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Ha...

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020