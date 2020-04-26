Left Menu
Ravi Mittal replaces Radheyshyam Julaniya as Union Sports Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday appointed Ravi Mittal as the Sports Secretary under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

26-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday appointed Ravi Mittal as the Sports Secretary under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Mittal, Information and Broadcasting Secretary will replace incumbent Sports Secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya.

As many as 23 senior IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries in different central government departments as part of the bureaucratic rejig. (ANI)

