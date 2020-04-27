Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG players want to win the Champions League, says Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti said that his teammates are not interested in financial gain and they want to win the Champions League title for the side.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:36 IST
PSG players want to win the Champions League, says Marco Verratti
PSG logo. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti said that his teammates are not interested in financial gain and they want to win the Champions League title for the side. The Italian believes that PSG is one of the prominent clubs of the World and players are eager to play for PSG.

"PSG have become one of the seven or eight best teams in the world. That is why there are so many players, some of which I don't know, who want to play for PSG," Goal.com quoted Verratti as saying. "Some say we play at PSG for the money but it's not the case. If a player plays for money, he'll go to China," he added.

PSG have spent hundreds of millions in building an elite squad since the Qatar Investment Authority took control of the side in 2011. That injection of funds has seen stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar flock to Parc des Princes and has also delivered six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles, although success in Europe remains elusive.

"When a player chooses to play for PSG he is also choosing a project that may one day win the Champions League. In this town, that will mean five times more than winning it at another club," Verratti said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Inox Wind resumes production at all three manufacturing plants

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd on Monday said it has resumed operations at all three manufacturing plants. These plants are located&#160;at Barwani Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad Gujarat and Una Himachal Pradesh.In a regulatory filing Inox Win...

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020