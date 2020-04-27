Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds

PTI | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:26 IST
West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds

West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal opened their training grounds to players on Monday as Premier League clubs took steps towards a potential re-start. The English top-flight is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8 behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Project Restart" could see the 20 Premier League clubs resume full training by May 18, allowing players a three-week "pre-season". Premier League chiefs, due to meet with clubs on Friday, are committed to finishing the season, with Liverpool on the brink of their first English top-flight title for 30 years.

Brighton said in a statement on Monday that the club were allowing "restricted external access to the training pitches for first-team players only, for non-compulsory individual training". "Players will need to book and be allotted staggered arrival slots, allocated their own area to train and expected to fully adhere to social distancing rules while doing so, and when arriving and exiting the facility," the statement added.

A West Ham spokesman said players in apartments or without safe access to green spaces were permitted access to training pitches. "Access will be limited to one player at a time and all sessions will be in line with government guidelines around social distancing," he said.

An Arsenal club spokesman confirmed on Saturday that players would be allowed to return this week but access would be carefully managed. It was unclear whether manager Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for the virus last month but has since recovered, was present on Monday.

Britain, on lockdown until May 7 at the earliest, has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 20,000 hospital deaths..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cam Newton to Patriots? Stidham still favored to start

The 2020 NFL Draft shuffled the quarterback depth chart for several teams while also shrinking the opportunities available for veteran free agents. Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round, with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow likel...

Strollers in Dwarka likely to find police volunteers wearing 'coronavirus-shape' helmets

If you venture out of your home without a justified reason in Dwarka area, there are high chances you may face Delhi Police volunteers wearing modified helmets resembling the deadly coronavirus. As part of its campaign to spread awareness a...

RBI receives Rs 64,746 cr bids in OMO purchase auction

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday received Rs 64,746 crore worth of bids or more than six times the amount it proposed to buy government bonds through the special open market operation OMO. In the OMO sale auction, the RBI received Rs...

Paytm Mall to partner 10,000 more shops for hyperlocal deliveries

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall will partner around 10,000 grocery and small shops in over 100 cities over the next few weeks to increase local deliveries, the company said on Monday. The e-commerce firm claims to have over 1 lakh merchants alre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020