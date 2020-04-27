Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA's Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe: report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:33 IST
FIFA's Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe: report
Representative image

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is suspected of having intervened with Switzerland's attorney general to try to get an investigation dropped, a Swiss newspaper alleged on Monday. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) launched an investigation in early 2016, shortly after Infantino was elected president of world football's governing body, about his awarding of a television rights contract to an offshore company in his previous role as UEFA's legal affairs director.

According to the Tribune de Geneve newspaper, Infantino was "worried" about this investigation and wrote to his childhood friend, Rinaldo Arnold, who had become a senior prosecutor in Switzerland's Haut-Valais region where they grew up. "I will try to explain to the OAG that it is in my interests that everything should be cleared up as soon as possible, that it be clearly stated that I have nothing to do with this matter," he wrote in an email cited by the newspaper.

Arnold, who had helped to set up a first meeting between Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber, replied: "What is important is the meeting in two weeks' time. If you like, I can come with you again." The meeting took place on April 22, 2016, the newspaper said, adding that what happened during it remains "a mystery", and the OAG "refuses to speak about it". The OAG declined to comment on the Tribune de Geneve article when contacted by AFP.

FIFA was also contacted for comment but there was no immediate response. The Zurich-based federation has always indicated that the meetings between Infantino and the OAG were intended to show that FIFA was "ready to engage with the Swiss justice system".

In November 2017, "after a third informal meeting" between Infantino and Lauber, the OAG closed the investigation into the contract signed by Infantino at UEFA, European football's governing body. The Tribune de Geneve also indicated that between July and September 2016, there were more than 20 calls between Swiss prosecutors and FIFA lawyers.

"Prosecutors have apparently helped FIFA formulate its requests" as a plaintiff so that they could be "accepted by the OAG" -- an attitude which "seems incompatible with the OAG's duty of impartiality", the daily said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cam Newton to Patriots? Stidham still favored to start

The 2020 NFL Draft shuffled the quarterback depth chart for several teams while also shrinking the opportunities available for veteran free agents. Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round, with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow likel...

Strollers in Dwarka likely to find police volunteers wearing 'coronavirus-shape' helmets

If you venture out of your home without a justified reason in Dwarka area, there are high chances you may face Delhi Police volunteers wearing modified helmets resembling the deadly coronavirus. As part of its campaign to spread awareness a...

RBI receives Rs 64,746 cr bids in OMO purchase auction

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday received Rs 64,746 crore worth of bids or more than six times the amount it proposed to buy government bonds through the special open market operation OMO. In the OMO sale auction, the RBI received Rs...

Paytm Mall to partner 10,000 more shops for hyperlocal deliveries

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall will partner around 10,000 grocery and small shops in over 100 cities over the next few weeks to increase local deliveries, the company said on Monday. The e-commerce firm claims to have over 1 lakh merchants alre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020