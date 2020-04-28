Left Menu
COVID-19: Tottenham's players to follow social distancing as training resumes

Tottenham Hotspur has become the latest side to announce a return to training following the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: Tottenham's players to follow social distancing as training resumes
Tottenham Hotspur logo . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur has become the latest side to announce a return to training following the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic. The side has clarified that training will start in a limited capacity and all the players will be following social distancing guidelines.

"The club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first-team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis," Tottenham said in an official statement. "No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the Training Centre each day," it added.

Training of players will begin from later today and the club has clarified that each player will be travelling independently. Players would be required to arrive at the facility already dressed in training gear and will head home immediately once the training is over. Before the suspension of Premier League, Tottenham was placed at the eighth spot in the standings with 41 points.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League was suspended indefinitely last month. (ANI)

