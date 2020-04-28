Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing, compares it to COVID-19

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:56 IST
Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing, compares it to COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said criminalising match-fixing can be a "useful deterrent" to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted. In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted. Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing," he tweeted on Monday..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank holds rates, leaves coronavirus package unchanged

Swedens central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 as expected on Tuesday and did not alter the package of measures it has launched to cushion the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, but said it was ready to do more...

Olympics-Japan would 'scrap' Games if not held next year- Tokyo 2020's Mori

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be scrapped if they could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday.The International Olympic Committee and the Japane...

With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help

A 73-year-old woman in Dantewadas Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water. Kaate Poyam, lives in a thatched house along with her grandson 12. The family is reeling under poverty and claims that the gover...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020