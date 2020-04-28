Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sri Lanka Cricket offers relief measure to clubs and umpires

As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to provide relief to the affected segments of the country's cricketing community.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:23 IST
COVID-19: Sri Lanka Cricket offers relief measure to clubs and umpires
Sri Lanka Cricket Logo. Image Credit: ANI

As sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to provide relief to the affected segments of the country's cricketing community. "The SLC Executive Committee took a decision to grant its member clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) a sum of LKR 100,000, each, for the months of March and April 2020 to help upkeep the standards of the cricketing venues and infrastructure facilities," the apex body of cricket in Sri Lanka said in an official statement.

Under this initiative, 26 District Cricket Associations and 11 member Clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) will receive financial grants. The District Cricket Associations will receive LKR 150,000 for its managerial staff and players of the district squads who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Also, the SLC has provided a monetary advance of LKR 780,000 to the Umpires Association of Sri Lanka, as a relief measure. The apex body had also launched 'Coach Education App' a digital facility to help its coaches develop and enhance knowledge at their home amid the rising coronavirus concerns.

Earlier, SLC had postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice. The South Africa tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sensex moves up 371 points in volatile session, IndusInd Bank jumps 17 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Tuesday with a dramatic spurt in private banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 371 points or 1.17 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points ...

World Bank approves $135m to boost Ukraine’s healthcare response to COVID-19

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today 135 million in Additional Financing for the Serving People, Improving Health Project, to scale-up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing Serving Peopl...

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave 1 dead, scores injured

Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020