Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL sets 2021 draft date in Cleveland

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:40 IST
NFL sets 2021 draft date in Cleveland

Cleveland received its official save the date card from the NFL for the 2021 draft. The draft, conducted virtually last weekend, will be held April 29-May 1, the NFL confirmed Tuesday.

The 86th NFL Draft will utilize iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the shore of Lake Erie and other sites to be announced at a later date. The 2022 NFL Draft was awarded to Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the 2020 event, and Kansas City is the host in 2023.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, majority of them linked to foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 528 new coronavirus cases, a majority of them linked to foreign workers,including Indians, residing in dormitories that have emerged as hotspots for the transmission of the disease in the country. The vast majo...

78 pc COVID-19 patients in Haryana are men, many patients of young age: Health Minister

As many as 78 per cent coronavirus patients in Haryana are male and many of the total cases fall in the young age group bracket. Besides, Tablighi Jamaat members account for 46 per cent of the cases, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday...

COVID-19: Welsh chief pushes UK government for Tata Steel rescue

The First Minister of Wales has urged the UK government to step in to help Indian steel major Tata Steel to keep its Port Talbot site, UKs largest steelworks, and other operations in the region afloat and save thousands of jobs amid the cor...

2021 men's World Boxing C'ship: India loses hosting rights

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the International Boxing association alleged non-payment of host fee by the national federation, which claimed that AIBA acted in haste. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020