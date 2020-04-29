Resuming football season 'definitely possible', claims UEFA medical committee

UEFA's medical committee believes restarting seasons suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic "is definitely possible", just as several European countries are ruling out attempts to return to action. "All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols... ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved," said UEFA's medical committee chairman, Tim Meyer, in a statement on Wednesday.

"Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season." The comments come a day after the chairman of FIFA's medical committee, the Belgian Michel D'Hooghe, said he was "sceptical" about restarting league football during the pandemic and suggested national competitions concentrate on getting ready for next season instead. "My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks. Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season," he told the BBC.

The Dutch league season has been abandoned, with no promotion or relegation, while the French Prime Minister on Tuesday poured cold water on the idea that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons may resume by saying no major sport in the country could take place until the end of the summer. In addition, Belgium is expected to officially end its league season at a meeting next week.