Hall of Fame induction ceremonies canceled due to pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:18 IST
The coronavirus pandemic claimed a summer tradition as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that the 2020 induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., are canceled. It will mark the first year since 1960 that a new class won't be inducted. This year's ceremonies had been scheduled for July 26.

Former players Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller (former players association leader) will now be inducted on July 25, 2021, along with the yet-to-be-determined 2021 Hall of Fame class. Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in a statement, "Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors' overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend's events in all of its many facets. We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown."

Clark said the advice of scientific experts, local medical professionals and federal and state leaders were prime factors in making the decision. Anticipation for the event has been sky high with Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain, slated to be one of the inductees.

Jeter's enshrinement has been expected to shatter the attendance record set in 2007, when an estimated 82,000 people descended on the small village to see Cal Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn take their place among the game's greats. Jeter has no issues with waiting a year for the ceremony.

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount," Jeter said in a statement. "I respect and support the decision to postpone this year's enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021." Walker and Simmons also supported the decision.

"I fully understand and agree with the Board's decision," Walker said. "It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors. I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost." Said Simmons: "It's clear that cancelling this year's Induction Ceremony was the appropriate decision. I commend the Board for making this decision under these difficult circumstances, particularly in New York, a state severely hit by the pandemic. This was the wisest and smartest thing to do, given the existing environment and the danger that this pandemic presents."

The 2019 inductions featuring former Yankees great Mariano Rivera drew the second-largest crowd at 55,000. According to the Hall of Fame, the 2021 inductions will mark the first time two classes were enshrined together since 1949. There was no ceremony in 1960 as no players were elected that year.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has been closed to the public for the past 6 1/2 weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. --Field Level Media

