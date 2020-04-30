Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-'I'm sure our paths will cross again', says ex-Spurs coach Pochettino

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:47 IST
Soccer-'I'm sure our paths will cross again', says ex-Spurs coach Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he would like another shot at managing the team within the next decade so he can try again to lead them to a trophy. The Argentine took Spurs to the Champions League final last year but his side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool and he was sacked in November, ending a successful but silverware-free four-year spell in charge.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in a way that no-one wanted it to finish, but deep in my chest, my soul and heart I'm sure our paths will cross again," Pochettino told BT Sport on Wednesday. "From the day I left the club my dream is one day to be back and try to finish the work we didn't finish. It was an amazing journey, we were so close to winning the right trophies like the Premier League and Champions League, we were very close."

Pochettino, who also led Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes and the 2015 League Cup final, is currently without a club. "Now I'm looking forward to moving on, I'm so motivated for the next project but of course deep inside one day I'd like to be back," he added.

"Maybe in five years maybe in 10 years..before I die I want to manage Tottenham again and try to win one trophy because I want to feel what it means to win one trophy with Tottenham, that would be a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Movement of persons, vehicles not involved in essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Bihars Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectivel...

US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Irrfan Khan

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film ac...

Trump says will resume travelling next week

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday hell resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding wild campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump told reporters in the White House that he is going to Arizona next wee...

European lockdowns could avert 11,300 air pollution deaths – report

Improved air quality in Europe due to lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic has delivered health benefits equivalent to avoiding 11,300 premature deaths, according to a study published on Thursday.Researchers extrapolated the likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020