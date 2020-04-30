Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappointing decision to share points without playing: Bismah Maroof

Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof has expressed her disappointment on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to split points between India and Pakistan for a bilateral series that India failed to obtain government permission to play.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:26 IST
Disappointing decision to share points without playing: Bismah Maroof
Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof (Photo/PCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof has expressed her disappointment on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to split points between India and Pakistan for a bilateral series that India failed to obtain government permission to play. The ICC decision means Pakistan miss out on automatic qualification for the 2021 Women's World Cup, while India go through.

"The decision was very disappointing, because we had been waiting [for] a long time to play against India and the board was working towards it," Maroof said in a video press conference. "But we weren't getting any response from India. It's good luck for India, who got points without agreeing to play any matches. I suppose if we look at it in a positive light, we'll get a few extra competitive matches having to play the qualifying rounds," she added.

The series between India and Pakistan could not be played because of a 'Force Majeure' event after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan that forms part of the ICC Women's Championship. New Zealand, the hosts of the World Cup 2021, and four highest-placed teams on the ICC Women's Championship points table has qualified for the premier tournament.

Australia topped the table with 37 points followed by England (29), South Africa (25) and India (23). Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) completed the table. The 28-year-old added that the PCB's legal team is already reviewing ICC's call and may refer the matter to ICC's dispute resolution committee if it deems necessary to do so.

"The PCB's legal team is reviewing the decision as things stand. If they think there are grounds for a legal case, we should definitely proceed with one. It was very disappointing, and politics and sport should be kept separate," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

State govt working towards economic revival, says Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government has a plan in place for the revival of its economy after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting leaders of various political parti...

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing that nobody has ever seen. Now he is trying to make a virtue of a lower number, arguing that the efforts of his administration have warded off a far greater death toll...

FIFPro lauds growth of women's game but calls for protection

A report on the state of womens soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwid...

Glenmark Pharma gets DCGI nod for clinical trials of Favipiravir tablets on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020