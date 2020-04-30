Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moeen eager for 'fresh start' after ending Test exile

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:27 IST
Moeen eager for 'fresh start' after ending Test exile
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Moeen Ali is keen to make a "fresh start" and regain his place in England's Test side after ending his self-imposed exile from the five-day game. The off-spinning all-rounder was dropped by England following a poor display in last year's Ashes opener and then lost his England central contract.

Moeen then decided to take a break from Test cricket that saw him miss series in New Zealand and South Africa. He also made himself unavailable for this year's tour of Sri Lanka, cut short before the internationals by the coronavirus, even though he'd taken 18 wickets at an impressive average of 24.5 during England's last visit to the island 18 months ago.

But now, with 181 wickets in 60 Tests behind him, Moeen is ready to fight for his place in Joe Root's XI once again despite the competition from the likes of fellow spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess. "For sure if I got the call tomorrow to play I would definitely put my hand up," Moeen told reporters via video link on Wednesday.

"I will be available to play any cricket now. I still back myself to get back into the side at some stage." Moeen, 32, had previously spoken of how he felt he'd been made a scapegoat for England defeats but he stressed his mood was now far more positive after a break from Test duty. "I absolutely love Test cricket and I just almost had a fresh start and that's hopefully what has happened over the last year or so, it's probably made me a better bowler. It's put me in a better mindset.

"I don't want to keep going on about it now, I just want to move forward and try to enjoy my cricket again."

- PSL problems - Moeen, a member of England's victorious 2019 World Cup squad, continued to play limited-overs internationals during his Test absence. He also featured in the recent Pakistan Super League before the pandemic cut short his stint in that event.

His final few PSL games were played behind closed doors. It was not an experience he enjoyed but with the start of the English season delayed until July 1, it may be one Moeen has to repeat given any resumption of cricket is likely to see spectators banned from venues on health grounds.

"We played in the PSL the last two or three games with no one in the crowd and it was so bad," he said. "It's different and it's not quite the same. It felt like those warm-up games you play before a big series.

"It's not ideal. Not everybody wants to play in an empty stadium. But it will probably have to be the case for a while." Meanwhile, Mooen, who has been "ticking over" playing cricket with his six-year-old son in an outdoor net in the garden, said players needed to be sensitive to the impact of COVID-19, which has already caused thousands of deaths in Britain alone, as well as their own health fears, when it came to talking of starting the season. "With so many people dying around the world and in this country, in particular, it's difficult for the players to really switch on," the Worcestershire star explained.

"At the moment it's too early. Hopefully, the sport will be back on soon but when the time is right, everyone is safe and the players don't feel like they're going out to play and they might get it.".

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police allows Rishi Kapoor's daughter to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said. Along with Ridhima,...

Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19

The Australian Capital Territory has become the first of the countrys eight states and mainland territories to declare itself free of all known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said the territory surrounding the...

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020