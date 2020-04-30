Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak will not affect women's sport: Australia all-rounder Perry

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:09 IST
Coronavirus outbreak will not affect women's sport: Australia all-rounder Perry
Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry Image Credit: ANI

Amidst concerns that cash-strapped governing bodies will give priority to men's events over less-lucrative women's fixtures once the health crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic is over, star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes that women sport will emerge unscathed. Sporting activities around the world have been brought to a grinding halt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Boards like Cricket Australia are facing a financial crisis and were forced to lay off the majority of their staff but Perry believes that governing bodies will look for new ways of revenue generation. "Sport, in general, is resilient and I can't actually see it having a long-lasting negative effect," Perry told the Australian Associated Press. "It's certainly made organizations rethink how they run their sports and their codes and potentially strip it back to what is really important.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing. I don't think it's going to affect women's sport. It's become so apparent that if you want all your population engaging in your code you need to engage all the population. And part of that is having women's involvement," she added. Women's cricket has enjoyed unprecedented attention in recent years, with about 86,000 spectators attending the Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India, last month.

"It's still very much an area for growth and that might be even more apparent after coronavirus because codes are going to have to keep finding new revenue streams." The 29-year-old believes the Australian women's team could be the first side to resume cricket. The Australian women's team could go ahead with its tour of Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the start of the summer if travel exemptions for athletes between the two countries are applied.

"It might be the case that either the Aussie women's team or Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) might be the first cricket to start up again. I think there is a lot of scope in that," Perry said. The all-rounder is of the opinion that the WBBL has a good chance of getting a stand-alone window in case the men T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October-November, is postponed.

"I was probably a little fearful for this WBBL because of the men's T20 World Cup. I think it probably would have got swallowed in that. "If the men's World Cup doesn't go ahead then it's a really good chance for us to have a stand-alone window," Perry said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1

The Punjab Congress has asked all people in the state to raise the national tricolour from their homesrooftops on May 1 to register their support in the fight against COVID-19.The event, coinciding with May Day Labour Day, will serve to und...

Agri-startups can offer tech solutions to keep food supply chain rolling amid COVID-19 crisis: Study

Agri-startups, which are growing at a 25 percent year-on-year basis, can offer tech solutions to help the Indian farm sector to keep food and farm supply chain rolling during and post lockdown phase, according to a study by industry body Fi...

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020