Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:36 IST
Na'Vi stay hot, Secret fall at WePlay! Pushka League

Natus Vincere rallied to win their fourth consecutive match on Thursday, while Team Secret fell from the ranks of the unbeaten at the WePlay! Pushka League. Na'Vi came from behind to win 2-1 over Virtus.pro (1-2) and improve to 4-1 in the Commonwealth of Independent States group. The only undefeated team remaining in that group is HellRaisers (3-0), who were idle Thursday and handed Na'Vi their only loss back on April 23.

In the European group on Thursday, Team Liquid handed Team Secret their first loss with a 2-1 decision, and Alliance rallied past OG Seed 2-1. Secret and Alliance both sit at 3-1 -- trailing 3-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas -- with Liquid at 2-2 and OG Seed in last at 0-4. The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7. All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Thursday's action began with OG Seed taking a 55-minute game from Alliance, but Alliance needed just 51 minutes total to claim the last two games for the victory. Next, Liquid opened with a 42-minute victory over Secret. After dropping the second game in 30 minutes, Liquid won the clincher in 36 minutes.

Virtus.pro took the opening game from Na'Vi in 42 minutes in the day's final match, but Na'Vi responded with 36- and 54-minute wins. Action continues with three matches on Friday:

Europe Team Liquid vs. OG

CIS B8 vs. HellRaisers

FlyToMoon vs. Team Spirit WePlay! Pushka League standings through Thursday:

Europe 1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0

T2. Team Secret, 3-1 T2. Alliance, 3-1

4. Team Liquid, 2-2 5. Team Nigma, 1-2

6. OG, 0-2 7. OG Seed, 0-4

CIS 1. HellRaisers, 3-0

2. Natus Vincere, 4-1 3. VP.Prodigy, 1-1

T4. Team Spirit, 1-2 T4. Virtus.pro, 1-2

6. FlyToMoon, 1-3 7. B8, 0-2

--Field Level Media

