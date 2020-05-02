No spinner in Herschelle Gibbs' all-time South Africa Test and ODI XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus pandemic, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs revealed his all-time Proteas Test and ODI XI. During a recent question and answer with the fans on social media, a fan had asked Gibbs to drop his all-time South Africa Test XI.

Gibbs, who has played 90 Test and 248 ODIs for South Africa, picked former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith and Gary Kirsten as the opening pair of his team. The number three spot was bagged by ace batsman Hashim Amla and Jacques Kallis was given the number four spot.

Interestingly, no spinner was picked by Gibbs in his playing XI. Swashbuckling batsman Ab de Villiers and Mark Boucher were included to bolster the middle order. The only all-rounder picked by Gibbs was Kallis.

Gibbs explained that he has picked a single all-rounder in the squad because the rest of the players were specialists in their departments. Pace heavyweights such as Dale Steyn and Allan Donald were included to strengthen the bowling department.

Gibbs selected Brett Schultz as a fast bowler despite having picked Steyn and Donald because he wanted a left-arm pacer. (ANI)