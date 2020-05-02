Cricket NSW appoints Greg Mail as Head of Cricket

Left Menu
Cricket NSW Logo (Cricket NSW's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former New South Wales Blues opening batsman Greg Mail on Saturday was appointed to the newly created Head of Cricket position at Cricket NSW. Mail, who played 72 first-class matches, has scored 4085 runs at an average of 32.16 with nine centuries and 19 half-centuries under his belt.

Under the new structure, the right-handed batsman will oversee all aspects of male and female cricket development and performance. "Greg brings an exciting mix of a strong cricket and cricket leadership background, intimate knowledge of the NSW setup and detailed strategic and analysis skills from his experience in the corporate world," said Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon in an official statement.

"While Cricket NSW is taking a cautious approach to hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic given the profound impact it is having on professional sport across Australia and around the world, the Head of Cricket role is vital to NSW continuing as a major contributor in Australian Cricket," he added. Six NSW male players and three female players were recently included in the contract lists revealed by Cricket Australia.

Mail, who had a successful cricket career in NSW, looked excited by the new role. "I'm looking forward to working with Lee and the off-field team to continue the great tradition of NSW success. This is a great opportunity to set our state up for the long term in male and female cricket," said Mail.

In 366 First Grade matches, Mail scored a record 15,242 runs at 46.32 with a record 44 centuries. (ANI)

