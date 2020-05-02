Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lottery and combine postponed by coronavirus outbreak

The lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. Both events had been scheduled for Chicago with the lottery set for May 19 and the combine, where prospects for the draft are evaluated, held May 21-24. U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with women's team players

The U.S. women's soccer team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation. Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California threw out players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team but allowed complaints of unfair medical, travel and training to proceed to trial. Tennis: Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germany's Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the highest-profile player in the eight-man field at the event being held at the Base Tennis centre near Koblenz. Many top male players support ATP-WTA merger, says Murray

Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer's call to merge the men's and women's tours, saying that many top male players believe it will be a positive step for tennis. "When you have a lot of the top male players now starting to discuss and talk about it, that's definitely very promising," the Briton, who has often voiced his support for gender equality, told CNN on Friday. FIFA vice-president ponders calendar year season in Europe

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has said that moving the European soccer season to the calendar year is a "possibility to be discussed" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought football to a standstill around the world. In an interview with Italy's Radio Sportiva, Montagliani, who is seen as a close ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said the move would fit in with the 2022 World Cup being played in Qatar in November and December. FIA warns championships against post-pandemic 'turf wars'

Motor racing's world governing body has warned its various championships against waging 'turf wars' in rearranging their calendars once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Formula One, the world rally and endurance championships and a swathe of other national and continental series are on hold and looking at cramming races into the second half of the year to complete their seasons. On this day: Born May 3, 1942: Vera Caslavska, Czech gymnast

When Vera Caslavska bowed her head and turned away in protest at the Soviet anthem during the 1968 Olympics, the Czech gymnast cemented her place as not only one of the country's greatest athletes but also as a powerful voice against Communist rule. Two months after Warsaw Pact tanks swept into Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" reforms, the anti-Soviet icon dazzled at the Mexico Games, claiming four golds and becoming one of only two women to win successive titles in the all-around competition. Indians Clase handed 80 game doping ban

Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been banned for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Friday. With the MLB season on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Clase's suspension will not begin until the 2020 campaign officially gets underway. Former Eagles tight end Lucas dies after coronavirus battle

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dick Lucas died Wednesday after a battle with the coronavirus, the team announced on Friday. Lucas was 86. Lucas was a member of Philadelphia's 1960 NFL championship squad. Titans decline 2021 option for WR Davis

The Tennessee Titans declined the fifth-year option for wide receiver and former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis, NFL Network reported Friday. Davis, who saw his targets drop by nearly half last season, will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 campaign.

