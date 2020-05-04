Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowds the biggest hurdle in front of T20 World Cup: Australia's Sports Minister

Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck believes that managing crowds will be the biggest hurdle in front of the T20 World Cup later this year.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:39 IST
Crowds the biggest hurdle in front of T20 World Cup: Australia's Sports Minister
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck believes that managing crowds will be the biggest hurdle in front of the T20 World Cup later this year. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia in October-November this year.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the future of the Men's T20 World Cup also hangs in the balance. "The issue for the World Cup is not so much the teams as the crowds and that's probably one of the hurdles we really have to consider and probably one that world cricket will look at pretty closely as well," ESPNCricinfo quoted Colbeck as saying on the radio station SEN.

"We all know the difference in atmosphere when you see a filled stadium versus one that's empty... they will be some of the broader considerations, but in a team, since I'd like to think that we can build some protocols with the cooperation of the sport and the players, that's going to be extremely important, with appropriate quarantine and biosecurity protocols to see if we can make the competition go ahead," he added. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney had said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

The limited-overs World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. "In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney had said in a statement.

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Supressing immune response may help avoid severe COVID-19 symptoms: Study

Temporarily suppressing the bodys immune system during the early stages of COVID-19 could help a patient avoid severe symptoms of the deadly disease, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, shows th...

Combating COVID-19: Outcome ratio increases to 90:20

Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Monday said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 patients whether they have died or recovered, has improved to 9020, which was 8020 on April 17. During the press briefi...

Chhattisgarh govt to bear travel cost of migrant workers hailing from state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the government will bear the expenses of the travel fare of the migrant workers from the state if a special train is being run for their return. On the instructions of the Chief Minis...

BRIEF-ExxonMobil Has Indefinitely Postponed Sale Of $2 Bln In Oil And Gas Assets In North Sea - WSJ

EXXONMOBIL HAS INDEFINITELY POSTPONED SALE OF 2 BILLION IN OIL AND GAS ASSETS IN THE NORTH SEA - WSJ OCCIDENTALS 8.8 BILLION DEAL TO SELL ANADARKOS ASSETS IN AFRICA TO FRANCES TOTAL SA IS FACING OBSTACLES IN SOME COUNTRIES- WSJ OCCIDENTAL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020