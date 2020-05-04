Left Menu
Development News Edition

French league to take out 225 million-euro loan to help struggling clubs

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:34 IST
French league to take out 225 million-euro loan to help struggling clubs

The French league is to take out a state-guaranteed loan, believed to be worth as much as 225 million euros ($246m), to compensate for lost television income after the decision to bring a premature end to the football season. The 40 clubs in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 agreed to ask for the loan at a general assembly on Monday, the Professional Football League (LFP) said in a statement.

Sources said the loan corresponds to the amount of money lost by clubs in the top two divisions after broadcasters Canal Plus and beIN Sports said they would not release final payments due for the season, which was ended with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Thanks to this loan, the LFP will be able to provide clubs in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 with the remaining sums from the broadcasting rights for the 2019-20 season," the LFP said.

France last week became the biggest European league yet to end its season, just as its neighbours in England, Germany, Italy and Spain consider ways of resuming matches. Paris Saint-Germain were declared champions, with the decision being made after the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, said that the season "cannot restart" as a result of the pandemic which has killed almost 25,000 people in the country.

The LFP still hopes to start next season in late August, when a record new television deal is due to kick in with Spanish group Mediapro. Nevertheless, French clubs have been left staring at a huge financial black hole, with the loss of television income being added to the loss of gate receipts, sponsorship and other revenue streams.

The French government introduced the loans scheme at the end of March in order to help all companies affected by the pandemic, with at least 70 percent of the total amount guaranteed by the state. Several clubs have already applied individually to the scheme..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ESPN airing live baseball from South Korea

Live professional baseball returns to television this week. ESPN said Monday it will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Koreas Korea Baseball Organization, starting with opening day on Tuesday.Were thrilled to become ...

Canadian province of Quebec starts gradually reopening, Trudeau maintains caution

The major Canadian province of Quebec, among the worst hit by the coronavirus, started gradually restarting its economy on Monday while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintained his cautious stance.Quebec is allowing stores with an outside e...

Easing restrictions necessary to bring economy back on track: Chandigarh admin

Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday said that it was necessary to ease lockdown restrictions in the Union territory to bring the economy back on track and give relief to daily wagers. Shops in the internal sector of Chandig...

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020