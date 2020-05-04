Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: SailGP reschedules second season to 2021 due to COVID; FA faces 'worst-case scenario' of 300 million pounds deficit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

SailGP reschedules second season to 2021 due to coronavirus

SailGP's four remaining second season races have been rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and results from the first race have been declared null and void, the sailing championship said on Monday. The championship was suspended after the first race in Sydney in February, which was won by a British team led by four times Olympic gold medallist Ben Ainslie.

FA faces 'worst-case scenario' of 300 million pounds deficit over four years

The English Football Association (FA) plans to slash its annual budget by 75 million pounds ($93.20 million) to tackle a possible deficit of 300 million pounds over the next four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman Greg Clarke also warned FA Council members in a letter http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/may/01/greg-clarke-letter-to-council-010520 published on the governing body's website that it would be some time before fans were allowed to attend matches again.

NFL: League on track for full season starting on September 10

The National Football League (NFL), the only major American sporting league so far largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, says it is on course to begin its season on time in September. "We plan announcing late next week the full regular season schedule that begins with Kickoff on September 10 and culminates with the Super Bowl in Tampa February 7, 2021," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to Reuters.

Soccer: Spanish FA agrees to clubs' request to play Copa final with spectators

The Spanish soccer association (RFEF) has said it will grant the request of Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to reschedule the postponed Copa del Rey final for when the coronavirus is no longer a threat so the match can be played with spectators. The first final between the two prestigious Basque clubs was due to be held on April 18 in Seville until all organized soccer was indefinitely postponed in March as COVID-19 swept Spain.

Soccer: German league says 10 out of 1,700 coronavirus tests are positive

Ten people have tested positive for coronavirus in more than 1,700 tests carried out by Germany's professional soccer league (DFL) at its 36 clubs ahead a planned resumption of full training, it said on Monday. The DFL, which tested players and coaching staff at the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga teams, did not identify those who had tested positive or their clubs and said the cases had been reported to health authorities.

Motor racing: F1 agrees $145 million cap for teams in 2021, says Brawn

Formula One has agreed to a $145 million budget cap for teams next year and will continue to try and tighten that for future seasons, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday. The Briton also told Sky Sports television after a teleconference with teams and the governing FIA that a much fairer prize fund would feature in a new commercial agreement due by the end of this year.

Trudeau: NHL players likely subject to quarantine

Should the NHL restart its 2019-20 season, players on Canadian teams who have been out of the country likely would need to quarantine before they can rejoin their teammates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday. "I think it's a question we'll have to look into," Trudeau said in a press briefing. "Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we're not there yet in our discussions with the NHL."

McIlroy, Johnson to take part in televised, charity event amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rory McIlroy will team up with Dustin Johnson to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a $3 million charity skins match on May 17 as televised golf returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour said https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/05/04/rory-mcilroy-dustin-johnson-rickie-fowler-matthew-wolff-taylormade-driving-relief-live-golf-covid-19-coronavirus-relief-efforts.html on Monday. The competition will follow strict social distancing guidelines and use appropriate testing measures to help protect the health of those involved.

Don Shula, winningest NFL coach who led Dolphins to perfect season, dead at 90

Don Shula, a masterly coach with a square jaw who won more National Football League games than anyone else and guided the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles and the only perfect season in league history, died on Monday at 90, the Dolphins said. Shula, whose NFL coaching prowess with the Dolphins and the Baltimore Colts from 1963 to 1995 made him one of the most famous sports figures in America, died peacefully at his home, the Dolphins said.

Froome unsure if Tour de France organizers can prevent mass gatherings

Britain's four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is unsure if the organizers can fully prevent large crowds from gathering at the race that was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tour, scheduled to start on June 27, was pushed back to Aug. 29 due to the outbreak. Mass gatherings have been banned in France until September, with the country recording more than 168,000 coronavirus cases and over 24,000 deaths.

