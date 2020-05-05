Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-China's banned Sun lodges appeal with Swiss federal court - report

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 05:32 IST
Swimming-China's banned Sun lodges appeal with Swiss federal court - report

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal at the Swiss federal court in a bid to overturn his eight-year suspension for doping, the Swimming World website reported on Tuesday. Sun was banned by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in March after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against a decision to clear him of wrongdoing during a 2018 doping test.

Swimming World https://www.swimmingworldmagazine.com/news/sun-yang-case-file-opened-for-swiss-appeal-against-eight-year-anti-doping-suspension said the three-times Olympic champion's appeal had been registered by the Swiss federal court on April 29. Reuters was unable to confirm with the court.

Sun, who was given a three-month ban for doping in 2014, said in March that he had retained a lawyer to appeal to the Swiss federal court. The 28-year-old is the reigning world and Olympic champion in 200 metres freestyle and won two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and another at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truth could be considered 'first casualty' of COVID-19: UNESCO chief

Journalists are key to countering the dangerous outbreak of misinformation accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.Antnio Guterr...

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson.

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi Defence spokesperson....

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic Defence spokesperson....

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020