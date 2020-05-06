Jets place WRs Enunwa, Bellamy on PUP list

New York wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy will miss the entire 2020 season after being placed on the reserve physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday. The Jets also waived cornerback Kyron Brown, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, running back Jalin Moore and defensive end Charles Tapper.

Enunwa sat out the 2017 season because of a neck injury and re-injured the area during the 2019 opener. Although he won't see the field, the 27-year-old will still receive $6 million in base salary for 2020 and count $7.8 million toward the team's salary cap, per multiple reports.

Enunwa has recorded 119 receptions, 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games since selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Bellamy, 30, caught two passes for 20 yards in seven games last season before being placed on injured reserve with an ailing shoulder. He has recorded 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns in 78 games with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Washington Redskins (2013), Chicago Bears (2014-18) and the Jets (2019).