'God bless his soul with peace': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn loss of their pet dog Bruno

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday announced the death of their pet dog Bruno. The dog died after gracing Kohli's life for 11 years. The Indian skipper shared a picture of the canine and penned an emotional goodbye.

"Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Kohli tweeted Anushka shared a heartwarming selfie of the trio, captioning the picture, "Bruno RIP".

The couple has been spending some quality time together as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting action and cinema across the world to a grinding halt. Indian skipper Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt.In 86 Test matches, he had 7,240 runs studded with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 248 ODIs, he has amassed 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33.

In the shortest format of the game, he has played 82 games in which he slammed 2,794 runs at an average of 50.80 with the help of 24 fifties. Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)