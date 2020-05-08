Tennessee Titans 2020 schedule snapshot

Tennessee Titans 2020 schedule Sept. 14 at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET BYE

Nov. 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 8 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN) Nov. 22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Nov. 29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET Dec. 19 or 20, Detroit Lions, TBD

Dec. 27 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Jan. 3 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 9-7 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Titans wins: 8.5 FLM projects: 9 wins

The Titans finished 9-7 for the fourth consecutive season in 2019, but Ryan Tannehill's breakout and a run to the AFC Championship created optimism for something more in 2020. Is it warranted? Tennessee returns largely the same roster but without Jack Conklin, Jurrell Casey or Logan Ryan. Tannehill must prove his 2019 campaign was more than lightning in a bottle. Upset watch: Aaron Rodgers can light up any defense -- especially at home -- and some believe he'll be more motivated than ever this season. But the Titans match up well to the Green Bay Packers, whose soft run defense didn't get much help this offseason. Tennessee won the last meeting 47-25 in Nashville in 2016.

Longshot wager: Despite leading the conference championship by 10 in January, the Titans have only the seventh-best odds (+1500) to win the AFC title game this year, trailing Kansas City (+225), Baltimore (+275), Indianapolis (+1100), Buffalo (+1200), New England (+1200) and Pittsburgh (+1200). You could do much worse if looking for value. --Field Level Media