Baltimore Ravens 2020 schedule snapshot

Baltimore Ravens 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 28 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Oct. 4 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

BYE Nov. 8 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 15 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Dec. 3 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Dec. 20 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

2019 record: 14-2 Last playoff appearance: 2019

PointsBet over-under for Ravens wins: 11.5 FLM projects: 11 wins

The Ravens' freight train began rolling in Week 5 last season. They didn't lose again until the divisional playoffs. It wasn't fluky, either -- Baltimore's plus-249 point differential comfortably led the NFL. That said, it's very difficult to win 12-plus games annually. The Ravens might not be as healthy, and all three division foes should be improved, making it tough to count on the over here. Upset watch: Baltimore will certainly be wary of the Tennessee Titans when they visit for a rematch of January's divisional playoff battle. The Titans entered as double-digit underdogs but halted the Ravens' 12-game win streak with a resounding 28-12 victory. Lamar Jackson will have to prove he can handle Tennessee's disguise-heavy defensive scheme.

Longshot wager: J.K. Dobbins' rushing load might be modest behind Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, which is largely why his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds (+3000) are tied for only 14th best. But his efficiency could be off the charts, and if the 30-year-old Ingram misses any time, Dobbins could have a huge year. Those odds make sense for an upside bet. --Field Level Media