Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want BCCI to allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues

Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that the BCCI should allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 18:55 IST
Suresh Raina (L) and Irfan Pathan (R). Image Credit: ANI

Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that the BCCI should allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues. Raina and Pathan were participating in an Instagram Live session and it was during the session that they said that the BCCI should allow cricketers to play in foreign domestic leagues.

"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues. If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues," Raina told Pathan during the session. On the other hand, Irfan Pathan said that the BCCI should at least allow those players to play in foreign T20 leagues who are not on the radar to play international matches and are at least 30 years old.

"There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30. I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country. I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues," Pathan told Raina. During the session, Raina also said that there was no communication between him and the then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad regarding his selection in the national team.

Former Indian pacer Pathan asked Raina to give his best in order to make a comeback into the national side. Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year.

Meanwhile, Raina would have been in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if IPL had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

