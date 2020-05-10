Sports News Roundup: Born May 11, 1984: Andres Iniesta, Spanish footballer; PGA of Australia extends tour season into new year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

On this day: Born May 11, 1984: Andres Iniesta, Spanish footballer

A shy village boy who could not bear to leave his parents' bed, Andres Iniesta may have seemed an unlikely candidate to become one of the best footballers of all time, but anyone who saw him play rarely had serious doubts. Iniesta, who turns 36 today, weaved his magic for Barcelona for 16 years and was one of the architects of the club's greatest era, playing a defining role as they won 32 trophies including nine Spanish titles and four Champions League crowns.

PGA of Australia extends tour season into new year

The PGA of Australia tour will be extended from this season with tournaments staged well into the new year, the governing body of professional golf in the country announced on Sunday. The move was triggered by the social distancing restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens to heavily disrupt the early part of a season that would usually be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Report: Durant won't play if NBA resumes season

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play if the NBA restarts the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. The Nets are determined to let the four-time scoring champion rest until next season rather than risk reinjuring his right Achilles tendon.

Gaethje upsets Ferguson to win UFC interim lightweight title

Justin Gaethje put on a striking masterclass to score a surprise knockout victory over Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, which took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Ferguson, who came into the fight on a 12-win streak, suffered damage as Gaethje chopped at his legs and landed thunderous hooks before referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round.

Cowboys say suspended DE Smith has met with Goodell

Defensive end Aldon Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and is waiting for a decision about his indefinite suspension, according to the Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones. Out of the league since 2015 due to a series of arrests and off-field issues, Smith signed a one-year deal with Dallas last month worth up to a reported $4 million.

Fighters could lose pay for criticizing UFC's COVID-19 safety measures

UFC fighters taking part in the UFC 249 event in Florida could lose their purses and bonuses if they publicly criticize the fight promotion's health and safety precautions for COVID-19, according to an event participation agreement seen by Reuters. With sporting events canceled around the globe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the UFC is staging three cards in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida.

Soccer: Five coronavirus cases in Spain's top two divisions

Five players in Spain's top two divisions have tested positive for COVID-19 since clubs began testing players and staff members last week, organizing body La Liga said in a statement on Sunday. La Liga said the players would remain at their homes where they would continue individual training before being tested again "in the next few days" to determine whether they can return to their club's training ground.

Steelers' Tomlin wants 'fairness' in reopening of team facilities

As the NBA begins to allow practice facilities to reopen on a team-by-team basis, with state and local rules regarding reopening dictate which teams can welcome players back, one NFL coach wants his league to take a different approach when pro football gets back to work. Speaking with reporters on a conference call Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said "the day is coming" when team facilities will reopen, but added that all teams should open their doors at the same time, regardless of the difference in local restrictions.

St-Pierre to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, the organization announced. St-Pierre, who is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, fought 22 times during a UFC career that spanned from January 2004 to November 2017. The 38-year-old Quebec native posted a 20-2 record in UFC and ended his career on a 13-fight win streak.

Players feel compensation is key when taking risk

As the possibility of a season start date increases, Major League Baseball Players Association board members Chris Iannetta and Andrew Miller are concerned about pay and health. Iannetta, a catcher with the New York Yankees, and Miller, a reliever with the St. Louis Cardinals, feel there is a lot of risk on the players' end to play games without fans in the stands. That is especially true with the coronavirus outbreak not under control and still a major threat.