Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman; says India should tour Australia Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesman amid the current crisis and he would have a lot more respect for the richest cricket body if the national team tours Australia later this year. SPO-PARA-LD DEEPA I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday.

SPO-MINISTRY-2NDLD RECOGNITION Ministry grants recognition to 54 NSFs till Sep 2020; archery, PCI, rowing body left out New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Monday granted recognition to 54 national federations till September this year, leaving out the governing bodies of archery, golf, gymnastics and paralympics among others. SPO-CRI-DHONI-RP Dhoni was an unbiased captain: R P Singh recalls selection controversy of 2008 New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) "M S Dhoni is what he is because of his unbiased opinions," said former India player R P Singh, recalling a selection controversy in 2008 when the pacer lost his place in the team to Irfan Pathan.

SPO-SANIA-AWARD Sania wins Fed Cup Heart Award, donates prize money to CM's Relief Fund New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. SPO-FOOT-VIJAYAN-CHHETRI Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of "dedication and resolve ".

SPO-BAD-GOPICHAND Have more tournaments at one venue, do something radical to restart badminton: Gopichand to BWF By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) India's national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand wants BWF to come up with "radical" solutions to restart the sport smoothly in a post COVID-19 world, suggesting that conducting more tournaments at a single venue could be the way forward. SPO-VIRUS-LIFT-LD RIJIJU Weightlifters request Rijiju to allow resumption of training, say social distancing possible in practice hall New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Country's top weightlifters, including former world champion Mirabai Chanu, on Monday requested Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju to allow resumption of training at the earliest, insisting that their practice hall is big enough to ensure social distancing.

SPO-LOCKDOWN-FENCER Back from Italy in nick of time, fencer Bhavani does target practice with kitbag By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, May 11 (PTI) India's leading fencer C A Bhavani Devi has found a rather interesting way to train amid the ongoing lockdown: she is using her kitbag for target practice to be battle ready. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB You cannot take things lightly and that has been biggest lesson: Shakib Dhaka, May 11 (PTI) Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is serving a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach, says not taking things lightly due to "ignorance" was the biggest lesson he has learnt from the infamous incident.

SPO-VIRUS-RIJIJU-CAMPS Training of elite athletes will resume once lockdown ends: Rijiju New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said training of elite athletes will resume after the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, urging sportspersons and stakeholders to be patient. SPO-CRI-WARNE-CAP It causes verbal diarrhoea: Warne slams Australian reverence for 'Baggy Green' Melbourne, May 11 (PTI) He has parted with it to raise money for bushfire relief but the legendary Shane Warne doesn't miss his 'Baggy Green' one bit, reiterating that the prized Australian Test cap evokes "verbal diarrhoea" among its admirers and he can never be one of them.

SPO-VIRUS-ECB Working closely with UK government to resume cricket: ECB London, May 11 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is working closely with the government to ensure safe resumption of the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-ARKELL Short but high-intensity drills key to maintaining fitness during lockdown: Arkell Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI) Short but high-intensity drills have been instrumental in keeping the Indian men's hockey players fit during the ongoing coronavirus-forced national lockdown, said the team's scientific advisor Robin Arkell.

SPO-HOCK-UDITA Using time to introspect on my game: women's hockey forward Udita Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team forward Udita is utilising the coronavirus-forced break to introspect on her game and identify the areas that require improvement. SPO-CRI-BADRINATH Break offers a chance to reassess goals, invest on body and mind: Badrinath Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Former India batsman S Badrinath said the coronavirus-forced lockdown is a big challenge for sportspersons, including cricketers, but it also offers a chance to reassess goals and invest on their physical and mental well-being.

SPO-CRI-PAK-ENG Pakistan could play more Tests in tour of England if it goes ahead Karachi, May 11 (PTI) Pakistan might play more Test matches during their tour of England if it goes ahead as scheduled in July after the West Indies pulled out of an assignment there in June owing to the COVID-19 pandemic..