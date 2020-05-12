Former Arsenal star Wright reveals racist abuse

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 09:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright has been subjected to a barrage of racist abuse on social media. Leading anti-racism charities condemned the sickening incident after Wright went public with the messages on Monday.

An Instagram user messaged Wright with racist taunts and the 56-year-old, who also played for Crystal Palace and West Ham, took to Twitter to expose the abuse. One of the messages to Wright read: "You're like 65 years old. If I get corona I will cough in your face and give you your death sentence." Wright said: "I know I'm not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!! "This kid has a direct line into me & is able to send this without any worry." Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby condemned the abuse.

"Ian Wright has put his head above the parapet again and I saw him on Match of the Day with Gary Lineker a few weeks ago talking about the racist abuse he suffered as a player," he said. "I'm sure he will be more than happy to report it.

"There was an Asian reporter (Sima Kotecha) yesterday for the BBC and she was abused in the middle of Leicester. "It shows racism is society's problem and unfortunately it has been on the rise. People have been staying at home but it doesn't stop them abusing people on social media and this is a shocking example of that." Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor was also sent a racist message on Instagram on Monday and Kick It Out called for those who targeted him and Wright to be punished.

"We are appalled during this very trying time by the disgraceful abuse directed at Ian Wright and Gabriel Agbonlahor and their families," a statement read. "Racial hate speech and violent threats are totally unacceptable but have become sadly normalized on social media.

"Whilst we continue to collaborate with social media platforms to ensure safer user experience for all, these cases should be investigated by law enforcement and the abusers should face criminal sanctions.".

